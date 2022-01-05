Civic chief orders starting of 5 Covid care Centres; stocking of medicines, beds, oxygen- AMC fears rush of patients in third wave compare to previous two waves

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today has reviewed the preparations made by the AMC health section to tackle the third wave. He instructed the officials concerned to immediately start five Covid Care Centres (CCC), encourage patients for treatment under home isolation as the ratio of deaths is low, stock required medicines so as to treat 5,000 patients daily etc.

Pandey held a meeting with key officers today morning. " He has instructed to start the Call Centre. The patients undergoing treatment under home isolation will be contacted regularly by the AMC staff and if needed, they will be shifted to the hospital in an ambulance. He told to stock the oxygen cylinders and also instructed the health section to stock an adequate quantity of medicines. The AMC will also seek the help of private doctors in treating infected patients. The AMC will soon be calling a meeting of private doctors in this regard," said the additional commissioner B B Nemane.

Today's meeting also decided to restart 19 Covid Care Centres reviewing the rise in patients. Meanwhile, the functioning of five CCCs will be started immediately. They are Kile Ark CCC (300 beds), two hostels of MIT College (375 beds and 175 beds), Government Engineering College Hostel (450 beds), Boys/Girls Hostel of Devgiri College (480 beds) and IHM College Hostel (80 beds).