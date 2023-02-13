Civic chief sought report on theft on AMC headquarters

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari today inspected the ongoing renovations of the general body (GB) meeting and the standing committee halls. The civic chief gave necessary instructions to the officers concerned and ordered them to submit the theft report, soon.

The AMC is spending Rs 7 crore on the renovation of the auditoriums, situated on the second floor of the AMC headquarters, at Town Hall.

For the past many days, the stealing of important components of AC units are taking place regularly. A police complaint has been made with the City Chowk police station then also the theft did not stop in these halls.

It so happened that eight AC units were installed in the standing committee hall. However, the important components from the outers of the AC units were found to be stolen. After a gap of two days, the thieves stole away electric cables and expensive electric components from the GB hall.

Taking cognizance of the theft the civic chief inspected both the halls and other sections of the AMC headquarters. He instructed sealing the open spaces between bars of the windows or doors by fixing security mesh or channel gate. This will prevent the possibility of any human being inside the premises. He also told the Nagrik Mitra Pathak to deploy their two army personnel on night duty.

The additional commissioner R P Nikam, ward engineer K M Katkar, ward officer Sanjay Suradkar, deputy engineer Anil Tanpure and the chief security officer were present during the inspection.