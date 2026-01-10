Civic poll campaign enters final phase; Voters’ mood still unclear

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The first week of campaigning for the municipal corporation elections has ended with an intense round of public meetings, corner gatherings, ward tours, talk shows and two-wheeler rallies. Despite aggressive campaigning, the voters’ mood remains unclear. With 859 candidates in the fray, the final three days of campaigning from January 11 to 13 are expected to see heightened political activity.

In the coming days, Shinde Sena and Congress leaders will step up their campaigns, while the BJP is set to deploy ministers from the Centre and the state. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to address a public meeting, and Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting and roadshow on Sunday.

Leaders on the campaign trail

BJP: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in a talk show, state president Ravindra Chavan held booth-level meetings, and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule addressed four public meetings. OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save conducted padayatras and corner meetings across all three constituencies. MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Anuradha Chavan, MLC Sanjay Kenekar and city president Kishor Shitole also reached out to voters through padayatras and initiatives like “Coffee with Youth.”

Shinde Sena: Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat led padayatras, while MP Sandipan Bhumre and Industries Minister Uday Samant addressed meetings and inaugurated campaign offices. Film director Pravin Tarde and Yuva Sena office-bearers interacted with voters across most city wards.

Uddhav Sena: Party chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed a public meeting. Former MLA Ambadas Danve and former MP Chandrakant Khaire led padayatras and meetings, along with party office-bearers conducting ward-wise campaigns.

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): State president MP Sunil Tatkare and Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar addressed public meetings, while city president Abhijit Deshmukh took part in corner meetings and padayatras.

Congress / VBA: State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal and MP Kalyan Kale held meetings and inaugurated campaign offices. VBA leaders Advocate Prakash Ambedkar, Sujat Ambedkar and Anjali Ambedkar also addressed public meetings.

AIMIM: MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a public meeting and appealed to voters through padayatras, while former MP Imtiaz Jaleel led padayatras and corner meetings across most wards.