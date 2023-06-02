Civic school students shine in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) as 610 students, out of 744, from its 17 high schools, passed in SSC with flying colours on Friday afternoon. The average passing percentage is 81 per cent.

There are 20 students who have secured between 94 and 80 per cent. These students are from Marathi and Urdu medium schools run by the CSMC.

The student Harsul school, Atul Adhane, stood first by securing 94 per cent; Ankita Maneshwar of Indiranagar Baijipura school stood second by securing 91.20 pc and Snehal Khare of Naregaon (Marathi) School stood third by securing 88.80 pc.

The other meritorious students securing between 94 pc and 80 pc include Nirjala Gautam of Harsul School (88), Srishti Dandge of Chikalthana School (88), Yash Limbore of Mitmita School (86.60), Divya Bhosale of Mitmita School (86.40), Samruddhi Khole of Mukundwadi School (85.00), Mamta Fatpure of Mukundwadi School (84.80), Zoya Fatema Syed of Naregaon Marathi School (84.60), Tasbia Tabassum of Shah Bazar Urdu School (84), Khushi Yadav of Naregaon Marathi School (83.80), Deepali Dhangar of Mitmita School (83.80), Shaikh Sania of Naregaon Urdu School (82.20), Asma Shaikh of Kiradpura School No. 1 (81.40), Shaikh Asiya of Naregaon Urdu School (81.40), Ashwini Sardar of N-7 School (80.80), Pathan Zeba of Naregaon Urdu School (80.40) and Shahid Shaikh of Naregaon Marathi School (80.40).