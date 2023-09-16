CJI Dr Chandrachud to grace 3 progs today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three programmes will be held in the city on September 17 in the presence of Chief Justice of India Dr Dhananjay Chandrachud. CJI Dr Chandrachud will hoist the flag at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, at 9 am., as part of the 75th year of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din.

The Chief Justice of India will deliver a lecture on ‘Enhancing Cooperation between Lawyers and Judges’ to Strengthen Judiciary’ at Rukhmini Hall of MGM, at 10 am, on Sunday. He will also attend the second convocation ceremony of National Law University at 11 am.

Judges from Supreme Court Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice P B Varale, Chief Justice of Madras High Court S V Gangapurwala, Senior Judge of Aurangabad HC Bench Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and others will attend the event.