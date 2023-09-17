CJI Dr Chandrachud unfurls flag in HC bench

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjay Chandrachud unfurled the national flag at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, at 9 am, on Sunday, as part of the 75th year of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din.

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya were also present on the flag pole base.

First time in the history of the HC, that a CJI hosted the flag. All the judges of Bombay High Court, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa benches of HC, retired chief justice of Bombay High Court Justice Naresh Patil and retired chief justice of Rajasthan High Court S S Shinde were present.

After the flag hoisting, CJI Dr Chandrachu met and accepted the greetings from senior lawyers of the bench, government pleaders of the Central and State Governments and other lawyers who were present in the programme. Senior most judge of the Aurangabad HC bench Ravindra Ghuge accompanied him. The officers and employees of the HC were present.