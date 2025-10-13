Clash between two groups after school dispute; Three seriously injured

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor argument among school students over a bench on Monday night turned into a violent clash between two groups near Maka Masjid, on the Neelam Chowk–Bhokardan Road in Sillod. The incident occurred around 8 PM, and escalated into a fight involving sticks, iron rods, and wooden batons, leaving three people seriously injured.

Police have registered cases against 16 individuals based on cross-complaints filed by both sides at the Sillod Police Station.

The injured have been identified as Abbuanas Pathan, Awez khan Pathan, and Rahim Rashid Sayyad. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Sub-District Hospital in Sillod.

According to the complaint filed by Awez khan Pathan, police have registered a case against Saber Aziz Qureshi, Akram Yusuf Qureshi, Junaid Taher Qureshi, Javed Taher Qureshi, Sajid Taher Qureshi, Umer Taher Qureshi, Wajid Qureshi (all residents of Sneh Nagar, Sillod), and 3–4 other unidentified persons.

A second complaint was filed by Rashid Umar Sayyad, leading to a case against Awez khan Pathan , Asefkhan Chotekha Pathan, Mazarkha Chotukha Pathan, Akbar Sandu Pathan, Faiyyaz Sandu Pathan, Salman Sikandar Pathan, Parvez Tausif Pathan, Anwar Bahadur Pathan, and Ejaz Bahadur Pathan (all residents of Sillod).

The investigation is being conducted by PSI B. S. Munde under the guidance of Police Inspector Sheshrao Udar.

Residents fearful

The clash in the city’s main market area created a tense and fearful atmosphere among residents. A large crowd had gathered at the scene, prompting the police to carry out a mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

As the incident occurred amid the festive shopping rush, panic spread among citizens present in the market. The situation remains tense but under control, and police have intensified patrolling across Sillod to maintain law and order.