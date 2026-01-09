Clean air emerges as key issue as citizens approach political parties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Amid growing concern over deteriorating air quality and its serious health impact, a group of environmentally conscious citizens has appealed to political parties to include concrete measures for clean air and environmental protection in their municipal election manifestos.

Under the banner “We, the Environmentalists” (Aamhi Paryavaranpremi), the group has highlighted several civic shortcomings contributing to worsening air pollution in the city. These include open burning of garbage, inadequate public transport, lack of timers at traffic signals, pollution from crematoriums, violations of construction norms, and illegal sale of parking spaces, leading to persistent traffic congestion.

According to available data, levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) in the city remain in the “poor” category for nearly 200 to 290 days annually. Adding to the concern, data from one of the city’s three air quality monitoring stations is not being received regularly, raising questions over monitoring and transparency.

The group has written to various political parties and sought meetings with candidates to press for policy commitments on clean air. MLC Sanjay Kenekar responded to the appeal and held detailed discussions with the group, assuring them that the concerns would be conveyed to party leadership.

Several organisations are actively involved in on-ground initiatives such as dry-leaf management and waste segregation under the “We Want Clean Air” campaign. These include Audumbar Foundation (Kala Katta), Rotary Club of Aurangabad East, Eco Green, Best Foundation, Crazy Friends Group, Deepshikha Foundation, Green Barter, Ploggers Group, Janasahyog Pratishthan, Garware Community Center, Read and Lead Foundation, Umbrella Foundation, Sunday Club, Jai Jai Raghuveer Samarth Sevabhavi Sanstha, and Urban Research Foundation.

Activists stressed that air pollution is no longer just an environmental concern but a public health crisis affecting children, senior citizens, outdoor workers, and economically weaker sections. They have urged political parties to prioritise clean air, efficient public transport, and solid waste management, stating that candidates committing to these issues will be recognised as “responsible candidates.”

(photo)