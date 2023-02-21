‘Clean Aurangabad Mission’ in Waluj from today

-Drive to be held from Feb 22-24

Aurangabad: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) along with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) have organised a three-day 'Clean Aurangabad Mission' in the Waluj industrial area from February 22.

The members of G 20 committee will visit Aurangabad city and Waluj industrial area on February 26 and 27. As a preliminary preparation, Massia has organised a mega cleanliness campaign in Waluj between 9 am to 5 pm. The members have appealed that companies can clean their surroundings. The entire waste collected should be classified and deposited in front of the company. The employees of Mahindra and Mahindra Company will take away the accumulated waste. The Massia members have also appealed to the citizens, entrepreneurs, institutional managers, professionals and their employees to voluntarily participate in this mega cleanliness campaign.