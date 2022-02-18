CM bats for Bullet train on Jalna-Nanded route

Lokmat News Network

Nanded, Feb 17: Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway is connected to Jalna-Nanded highway. Land acquisition is in full swing. Efforts are being made for Nagpur-Mumbai Bullet train on this route. The same pattern should be used for Bullet train on the new Jalna-Nanded route, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently wrote a formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Giving more information, state public works minister and Nanded guardian minister Ashok Chavan while speaking to this newspaper said that the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway will open many doors for development.

In the same vein, the connectivity of Jalna-Nanded highway to Samruddhi has been planned for the development of Marathwada. Land acquisition is underway. Likewise, the government is considering a proposal to run Nagpur-Mumbai Bullet train on the Samruddhi, he said.

“Its DPR will also be prepared soon. We have demanded a similar Bullet train on the proposed Jalna to Nanded Samruddhi Expressway to the government. CM Thackeray is positive and he has also written a letter to PM Modi,” he said.

It was also pointed out that there would be no need for new land acquisition for the Bullet train as land has already been acquired for the Samruddhi Expressway, Chavan said and added that he had also discussed the matter with minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve.

Rs 700 crore for land acquisition

Land acquisition of Jalna-Nanded Samruddhi Expressway is in full swing. It will cost at least Rs 500 to Rs 700 crore, estimates Chavan.

Proposal for Nanded-Latur high speed railway

Nanded and Latur are the education hubs of Marathwada. A proposal of high speed railway has been submitted to the government to create high speed connectivity in these districts. The project is worth around Rs 3,000 crore, said Chavan.