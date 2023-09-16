CM, DyCMs unveil plaques of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv districts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Amidst shouting of slogans Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai...Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Ki Jai…, the chief minister Eknath Shinde and the deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar today unveiled the plaques (name boards) of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Revenue Department and the Dharashiv District.

The chief minister and his cabinet of ministers were in the city to attend Marathwada Muktisangram Amrut Mahotsav.

Prior to the cabinet meeting at the Smart City Office, the CM offered floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

No hearing on objections

Earlier, the divisional administration had appealed to the leaders, the citizens and the organisations to submit their suggestions and objections on the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv by March 31. The divisional commissionerate received 7,04 lakh objections and comments. Later on, it forwarded the report to the state government on May 3. Surprisingly, without holding any hearing and taking any decision, the notification of renaming has been issued to the divisional commissionerate on Saturday.

Will challenge in the court?

Says former city president of NCP Mushtaque Ahmed, who had earlier challenged the renaming of the district in the Supreme Court some three decades ago said, “ The gazette notification has been issued by the government without conducting a hearing upon the objections and comments it had received. Above all, the matter is subjudice. The hearing on it is going to be held on October 4, 2023. It is not legal to unveil the plaques of the cities before the court verdict or hearing of the court.