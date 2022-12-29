CM to inaugurate ‘Krishi Mahotsav’

Aurangabad: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the five-day State ‘Krishi Mahotsav’ to be held at Maharana Pratap Chowk, Sillod on January 1, 2023.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will preside over the ceremony. Divisional Agriculture Joint Director Dr Dinkar Jadhav said that the inaugural ceremony would be inaugurated at 2 pm on coming Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Railway Raosaheb Danve, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, EGS Minister and district guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, Cooperative Minister Atul Save and Opposition leader to Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve will be the guests of honour.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLCs Satish Chavan and Vikram Kale, MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Sanjay Shirsath, Pradeep Jaiswal, Udasingh Rajput and Ramesh Bornare and divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar will be the chief guests for the event.

Principal secretary of Agriculture Department Eknath Davle, Agriculture Commissioner Sunil Chavan and district collector Astik Kumar Pandey will also grave the programme.