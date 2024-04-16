Collector office road to remain closed for 12 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For smooth conduct of the process of filing nomination papers of the candidates from April 18 to 29, the police administration has geared up to maintain traffic discipline and law and order situation on the district collectorate campus during these 12 days.

Meanwhile, the police administration has clarified that only 3 vehicles of each candidate will be allowed entry into the campus. Besides, each candidate will be allowed to accompany four persons in the office of the returning officer while submitting his nomination paper.

Avoid the route

There is a possibility that a large number of office-bearers and activists will be arriving at the collectorate office along with the candidate either while submitting the nomination papers or withdrawing the nominations. Hence the collector's office road from Chandne Chowk to the official residence of the Divisional Commissioner will be closed for all types of vehicles between 9 am and 6 pm from April 18 to 29. “To avoid inconvenience the citizens should opt for an alternate route,” said the police inspector Amol Devkar.

The Lok Sabha elections in Jalna and Aurangabad will be held in fourth phase on May 13. The filing of nomination will start from April 18 to 25 and the last date to withdraw nomination is till April 29.

The commissioner of police, Manoj Lohiya, has appealed to all the citizens to abide by the ideal election code of conduct strictly.