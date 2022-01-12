Collector orders to speed up new water supply scheme works

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The district collector Sunil Chavan has today inspected the ongoing new water supply scheme works of valuing Rs 1680 crore by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) at Nakshatrawadi. He ordered to increase the speed of project works so as to complete the task within stipulated period of time and could provide adequate quantity of water to the citizens.

MJP is the nodal agency of the project, while it is being implemented by Hyderabad-based contractor GVPR. The MJP executive engineer Ajay Singh briefed upon the ongoing works to the collector. He informed about the newly constructed master balancing reservoirs (MBR) of 5 MLD and 11.5 MLD capacities. The second one is being built on a height of 664 metres for smooth transportation of water. He also mentioned of works at water treatment plant of 392 million litres capacity. The district collector also inspected the factory site where the manufacturing of pipes will be done as per the requirement. Chavan ordered the coordinator of GVPR company Prakash Avdhute to start the manufacturing of pipes and speed up the works. The collector also inspected the old MBR at Nakshatrawadi.

The city is rapidly expanding. Hence the new water supply scheme has been proposed to provide adequate quantity of drinking water to the population of city after decades.