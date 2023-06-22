College students to be awarded degrees in institute-level convocation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday said that the affiliated undergraduate and postgraduate colleges would have to hold a convocation ceremony on their own to award degrees to their students. Only students from the departments of Bamu will get degrees at the university-level ceremony.

There are more than 400 UG and PG colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts within the jurisdiction of the university for the current academic year. These colleges have more than 4 lakh students.

The university said that the colleges can organise the ceremony after the university’s convocation function to be conducted on June 27.