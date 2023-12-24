Colleges asked to implement insurance scheme for students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University asked the affiliated colleges to implement a personal accident and medical insurance scheme for students.

The State Government named the scheme Swami Vivekanand Suraksha Yojana. The Government set up a committee in 2021 led by the director of higher education. The panel submitted the report. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)

was consulted for the Personal Accident Insurance of the non-agriculutre universities and colleges students of the State. Applying for Personal Accident Insurance and Medical Insurance is optional. One will have to pay the fees. The Government appointed three insurance companies for this purpose.

The universities and colleges can select any one of the companies. The office of the director of Higher Education made available the terms and conditions, eligibility and benefits of the scheme. On the basis of the insured plan, a student will get Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh as accident insurance while Rs 2 lakh will be given as medical insurance.