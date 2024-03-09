Come... see and book your dream home today

Today is the last day of Lokmat home exhibition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of citizens thronged the Lokmat Bhawan on Saturday on the second day of the three-day Lokmat home exhibition that started from Friday. In the exhibition, home aspirants visited various stalls and got information about row house, flat and plot size, amenities and home loan facility in the housing project. Many of them booked their dream house. Since Sunday is the last day of the exhibition, the organizers have appealed to the citizens who are preparing to buy a house to take advantage of this golden opportunity and come to the house exhibition and book the house they want today.

On the first day of this home fair, hundreds of citizens visited the stalls of various builders and booked the house of their choice, while some visited the actual construction sites. There is a government holiday for three consecutive days during the Lokmat home exhibition which started on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri and International Women's Day. On the second day of the exhibition, it was seen that the citizens thronged to see the exhibition from 10.30 am. The number of married couples was also higher. The joy on the faces of the citizens was evident as the hassle of going to various sites to search for a home was reduced as many options were available under one roof to buy their dream home, flat and row house or plot. Stalls of hundreds of home projects from leading builders of the city are here. Citizens visiting these stalls are given information about housing projects in the city and outside the city.

Many more to see in the expo

Apart from the stalls of houses, flats and row houses and plots of various builders housing projects, the stall of Tirupati Solar Energy, a channel partner of Tata Power Company, which installs solar panels that save electricity bills, the stall of Trimurti Doors World, which manufactures waterproof doors with modern technology, and the stall of the municipal corporation are also attracting attention in the Lokmat home exhibition. This stall provides information on how to regularize the house under Gunthewari, property tax, how to pay water tax and other information.