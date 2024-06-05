Comments of candidates

Box

Drinking water to be my first priority

Sandeepan Bhumre (Shinde Sena candidate ): Since the beginning, I have been insisting on talking about development. I told Khaire many times not to talk personally. The real traitor is Khire as he was talking symbol ‘Dhanush baan (bow and arrow) but Mashal in hand. Now, the era of Khaire is over. The drinking water issue of the city will be my first priority. The second priority will be given to roads and rural issues. The seat of Shiv Sena which was lost in 2019 has been taken again. Khaire who called me a traitor, was on number three. I showed him this through the ballot box. Now, Khaire should keep his word and go to the Himalayas.

Box

Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM candidate):

I accept the mandate of people. I do not blame anyone for the defeat. I have always told people to vote for a candidate who can raise issues in Delhi, rather than on the basis of caste and religion. I am grateful to the people who gave me 10 years to work. I could raise many issues in Parliament. There is scope for the development of the district. I am sure that the new MP will take up the issues of the city.

Box

May discuss on filing an objection

Chandrakant Khaire (UBT candidate): The result that has come out is doubtful. We may discuss filing an objection with the Election Commission. Exit Polls and reports from many sources predicted my victory. But something fishy happened. What will these traitors do after going to Delhi? Do they understand? Their arrogance has been brought down in the State, but a traitor has been elected here. He will be arrogant now as he won. I am a leader of Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) and will work to grow the party.

Box

Voters rejected arrogance

Afsar Khan (candidate, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi): The entire election was contested under the guidance of Prakash Ambedkar. We expected more than 1 lakh votes. The help of a fake letterhead stating my support for a candidate was taken in canvassing by a candidate. AIMIM sought support from the different religious leaders. So, we lost at least 25,000 to 30,000 votes. What happened after all this? People taught a lesson to those who cheated Prakash Ambedkar. In the past few years, the AIMIM candidate had a lot of ego. This arrogance was destroyed by the people.