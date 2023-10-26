Commercial lawn sealed to recover Rs 20L dues in Mitmita

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has intensified the drive to recover property and water tax dues in all nine zones of the city.

Today, the Zone Number 1 team, under the guidance of the assistant commissioner Sanjay Suradkar (on October 26) sealed the Silver Lawn situated at Mitmita (Ward Number 15) to recover dues of Rs 20,64,016, stated the press release.

The action was taken by the squad comprising Avinash Maddi, Amit Ragade, Vijay Bhalerao, Ashfaq Siddiqui and Shaikh Naeem.