Commissioner rekindles on old memories

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada retired police officers and employees association welcomed the new Commissioner of Police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Manoj Lohiya. The association wished him for a good performance. On this occasion, CP Lohiya rekindled old memories. Retired officers Digambar Gadekar, Deepak Singh Gaur, James Ambildhage, Mohan Survase, Pradeep Paliwal, Phasiuddin Khan and others were present.