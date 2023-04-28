Commissioner rekindles on old memories
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 28, 2023 07:10 PM 2023-04-28T19:10:01+5:30 2023-04-28T19:10:01+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada retired police officers and employees association welcomed the new Commissioner of Police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Manoj ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada retired police officers and employees association welcomed the new Commissioner of Police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Manoj Lohiya. The association wished him for a good performance. On this occasion, CP Lohiya rekindled old memories. Retired officers Digambar Gadekar, Deepak Singh Gaur, James Ambildhage, Mohan Survase, Pradeep Paliwal, Phasiuddin Khan and others were present.Open in app