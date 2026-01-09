Compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for those seriously injured by nylon threads

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Bench of the Mumbai High Court, comprising Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Hiten Venegavkar, on Friday ordered the state government to provide interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to victims Swaransh Sanjiv Jadhav, Shoaib Qadri, and Mohammad Haider Ali, who were seriously injured by nylon threads. The court directed that compensation must be paid within four weeks after proper verification of each victim.

The state government retains the right to recover the amount from individuals found guilty under the law. The bench expressed strong displeasure, stating that the injuries to victims are a direct result of the state’s failure to effectively prohibit nylon threads.

---------------

Personal accountability of senior officials

The state must create a compensation fund for victims and define a policy for future claims within four weeks. The Director General of Police (DGP) and Municipal Commissioner are required to submit detailed compliance affidavits within six weeks, including statistical data of concrete steps taken to implement these directions. Failure to comply will result in strict orders and personal accountability of senior officials. The next hearing in this suo moto public interest case is scheduled after eight weeks.

---------------

State-level task force

The DGP must immediately set up a state-level task force to act against the production, storage, transport, sale, online marketing, and use of nylon threads. The head of the task force should be an officer of the Inspector General rank, including officers from the Cyber Crime Branch and other specialized units. The task force must submit an action plan to the bench within four weeks. All Police Commissioners and Superintendents across the state must monitor and take action continuously. The state government must issue instructions within two weeks to the Home Department and Department of Urban Development, Information & Technology for cooperation. Municipal and local bodies must regularly inspect shops, warehouses, and markets. If nylon threads are found, authorities must not only seize them but also cancel licenses, seal the premises, and take legal action.

--------

Online Sales

The state must appoint technically competent nodal officers within three weeks to monitor e-commerce platforms, social media, marketplaces, and messaging applications. Authorities must conduct pre-festival awareness campaigns about the dangers of nylon threads and inform manufacturers, sellers, and users about legal consequences.