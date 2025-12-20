Complaints regarding election malpractices to resolve within one hour

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: During municipal corporation elections, several complaints are received by the model code of conduct (MCC) cell. These complaints will be resolved within just 60 minutes (one hour). No matter how influential a political leader may be, the administration is bound by the rules of the State Election Commission (SEC). Only what is permitted under the rules will be done, and the administration will not bow to any pressure, said municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth at a press conference.

To ensure that the civic elections are conducted in a clean and transparent manner, administrator G Sreekanth held a meeting with representatives of political parties on Saturday. During the meeting, detailed information was given about the rules and regulations that candidates and political leaders must follow.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the civic chief said that nine election returning officers (EROs) have been appointed so far and separate offices have been set up for them. A dedicated cell has been established to take action on complaints related to violations of the model code of conduct. Under the guidance of each ERO, flying squads will be deployed.

In addition, static teams will operate round-the-clock at 15 locations across the city, where vehicle checks will be conducted. Video recording will be carried out in three shifts.

Sensitive polling stations

The police will soon announce the list of sensitive polling stations in the city. A list of polling stations will be provided to the police administration, and polling station-wise discussions will be held to maintain law and order.

Self-declaration for No-Dues certificate

Candidates wishing to contest the election must submit a self-declaration affidavit regarding outstanding dues. Since candidates are aware of their own pending dues, there is no need to visit multiple offices to obtain no-dues certificates.

Permission mandatory for campaigning

Permissions for campaign rallies, leaders’ public meetings, gatherings, and corner meetings have been delegated to the respective ERO. Permissions will also be granted from the municipal corporation headquarters, with deputy commissioner Aparna Thete assigned this responsibility.