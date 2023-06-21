Conditional bail to man booked for abetting nurse to commit suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court Justice R M Joshi has granted conditional bail to petitioner Dnyaneshwar Kisan Pawar, who has been booked on a charge of abetting a nurse to commit suicide.

It so happened that the nurse at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Kalpana Jadhav, committed suicide by injecting herself in the bathroom of her house on May 30, 2023. The deceased’s mother had lodged a complaint with the Begumpura police station stating that Pawar was working with her daughter and they were in love with each other. Kalpana has ended her life to get rid of her physical and mental harassment from the accused. Acting upon the complaint, the police booked Pawar on the charge of abetting to commit suicide under Section 306 of IPC.

Earlier, the accused applied for anticipatory bail, but the session court rejected it. Later on, through Adv Vishnu Madan Patil, Pawar appealed in the High Court. The lawyer informed the court that Dnyaneshwar and Kalpana were known to each other before the former’s marriage. He was married in 2018 and is blessed with a son. Moreover, Kalpana also attended his marriage. Hence there is no question of making false claims of marriages to Kalpana.

Besides, his client was not in contact with Kalpana from 2018 to 2023. On April 24, there was a minor conflict between them. This does not mean that she has been abetted to commit suicide.

The government pleader also failed to submit adequate evidence to prove that Dnyaneshwar had provoked Kalpana to end her life, therefore, the bench granted conditional bail to the petitioner.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the petitioner to submit the mobile phone and the SIM card used from 2018 to 2023 to the police and also report to the Begumpura police station every week.