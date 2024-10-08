Congress conducts interviews of aspirants for assembly elections

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

Eyeing the forthcoming legislative assembly elections, the Congress party conducted interviews for aspirants at Gandhi Bhavan, Shahganj, peacefully throughout the day on Monday. The candidates were advised to refrain from showcasing their strengths, so the venue did not resemble a gathering. Only a few supporters accompanied the aspirants.

Former MLC Dr Wajahat Mirza, who has been appointed by Congress as an observer, conducted these interviews along with Congress district president MP Dr Kalyan Kale and city president Shaikh Yusuf. Interviews were held for all nine constituencies in the district, starting from Phulambri, where a total of ten aspirants are vying for candidacy. Among them are Vilasbapu Autade, Jagannath Kale, Prof. Mohan Deshmukh, Sandeep Borse, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Varun Pathrikar, and Vishwas Autade.

Former MLA Namdeo Pawar is also an aspirant from Kannad but could not attend the interview. There are five aspirants from Sillod, five from Paithan, three from Gangapur, 17 from the East, and 10 from the Central and 14 are from the West constituencies, including Dr Jitendra Dehade, Dr Arun Shirasat, Dr Pawan Dongre, Deepali Misal, Mahendra Ramandwal, Dinkar Oankar, and Ranjoji Jadhav.

The names of aspirants from the East constituency include Dr Zafar Khan, Seema Thorat, Dr Sartaj Khan, Hamad Chaus, Rajesh Munde, Yusuf Mukati, Mohsin Ahmed, and Ibrahim Pathan. From Sillod, the candidates are Banekhan Pathan, Mohammad Qaisar, Raju Gavali, and Krishna Bawaskar.

In the Central constituency, city president Shaikh Yusuf is among the aspirants. If a Muslim candidate is to be fielded from a Central constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Yusuf is considered a strong contender. Other aspirants include Adv. Syed Akram, Amer Abdul Salim, Jayprakash Naranware, Shaikh Athar, Dr Khan Nuzhat, and Adv Khan Masrur. From Paithan, Dr. Kanchankumar Chate, Ravindra Kale, Vinod Tambe, Anil Patel, and Dilip Bhosale are aspirants. From Gangapur, Adv. Mohammad Mazhar Anwar Khan, Adv. Kaisaruddin Jahiroddin, and Kiran Patil Dongaonkar are in the fray. In Vaijapur, Ravindra Sancheti, Adv. Pramod Jagtap, and Adv. Rahul Sant is among the aspirants.

Recommendation for candidates

While speaking to the newspaper, the Congress observer Dr Mirza said that they will submit their report to the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), which will include recommendations for candidates as well. Discussions are ongoing regarding which seat should be allocated to whom within the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. The final decision on candidates will be made after these discussions. Regardless, they aim to secure a candidate from the MVA and gain power. Congress is determined to remain the number one party in this election as well.”