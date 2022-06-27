Congress demonstrates against Agneepath Scheme

Aurangabad, June 27:

The City Congress unit today staged ‘satyagraha andolan’ at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Shahgunj, demanding to scrap the Agneepath Scheme introduced by the Government of India for the recruitment of soldiers in the Indian Army.

The Congress, leaders, activists and workers shouted slogans against the union Government. the demonstration was conducted to extend support to the disappointed unemployed youths. Later on, a delegation, submit a memorandum to the district collectorate.

The agitation was participated by City unit president Hisham Osmani, former president Adv Syed Akram, Adv Iqbal Singh Gill, president of Shahgunj block Syed Hameed, city district president of Scheduled Caste/Tribes Arun Shirsaat, president of women wing Rekha Raut, Gulab Patel, Pradeep Shinde, Shakil Patel, Haji Qureshi, Mansoor Mustafa, Vishal Banswal, Idris Nawab, Subhash Deokar, Asadullah Shakil and others.