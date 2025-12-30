Congress nominates 80 candidates in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Congress party has issued A–B forms to 80 candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Among them, Shaikh Salim, son of city president Shaikh Yusuf, will contest from Prabhag No. 3 against Afsar Khan. Shaikh Yusuf said the party has tried to provide representation to various wings of the Congress, including the NSUI, Youth Congress, and Minority Cell.

The Congress had planned an alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in this election, but it reportedly fell through due to the intervention of MP Dr. Kalyan Kale. Besides, Congress has allocated some seats to the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP. The party was reportedly reluctant to form an alliance with the Uddhav Sena.