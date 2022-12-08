Congress opposes sending tigress to Gujarat

Aurangabad:

The two tigresses Ranjana and Pratibha from Siddharth garden are going to be shifted to Gujarat, but the Congress will never allow this to happen, said City Congress president Sheikh Yusuf on Tuesday. He also announced that Congress will protest if the administration goes forward with the decision. The Congress delegation visited Siddharth Garden and met the senior officials and submitted a memorandum.

As per the memorandum, Aurangabad is the capital of Marathwada. Tourists come here from all over the country and abroad. They also visit Siddharth garden. Tigers and tigresses in any zoo are tourist attractions. The municipal corporation should take care of these tigresses stay in Siddharth zoo. Adv Ikbalsingh Gill, Dr Pawan Dongre, Anis Patel, Dr Arun Shirasath, Nilesh Ambewadikar and others were present.