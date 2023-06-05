Congress warns administration of inaugurating Haj House on its own

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The delegation of Congress party’s Minority Department submitted a memorandum to the divisional commissioner drawing his attention towards the urgent need of starting the operation of the newly constructed Haj House as the operation of direct flights from Aurangabad to Haj will be starting from June 7.

It may be noted that thousands of pilgrims from all over Marathwada and neighbouring districts will be boarding the direct flights from the Aurangabad Embarkation Point.

The delegation hinted at inaugurating the Haj House on their own if the administration fails to inaugurate it for the pilgrims. The memorandum stated that the Haj aspirants are facing severe inconvenience. If the administration fails to start the Haj House in one week, then the District Congress Committee’s Minority Department would open the building on its own, they stated.

The memorandum was submitted by the delegation under the guidance of the Congress Committee’s district president Kalyan Kale and city president Shaikh Yusuf. The All India Congress Committee (Minority Department) coordinator and joint in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Naser Nazeer Khan, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Mukhtar Shaikh, state minority department vice president Ibrahim Pathan, vice president Gulab Patel, city president (MD) Moin Inamdar, district president Zafar Shaikh, and many others were present on the occasion.