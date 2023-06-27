Congress workers protest against Sambhaji Bhide

Protest will intensify if case is not filed: Sheikh Yusuf warns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Congress workers held a protest against Sambhaji Bhide Guruji in front of the collector office in heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon. The agitation was led by the city Congress president Sheikh Yusuf. He also warned that if Bhide Guruji is not arrested and charged with sedition, the party will launch even a stronger protest.

The protest was held against Bhide Guruji for making controversial statements on the Independence Day, National Anthem and flag. Despite the rains, the workers had gathered in large numbers. The activists also raised various slogans against Bhide. A statement of demands was later given to the district collector. Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, president of city SC cell Dr Arun Shirsat, farmers cell president Mahendra Ramandwal, Mudassar Ansari, Manju Lokhande, Anita Bhandari and other activists were present.