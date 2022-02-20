Conman cheating old woman held

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

The Jawaharnagar police arrested a conman posing as CID officer and cheating an old woman came from Paithan o the city recently at Trimurti Chowk, informed PI Santosh Patil.

On February 14, an old woman Kadubee Razaq Shaikh (Lahugaon, Paithan) came to the city to meet her son and daughter. When she was going to her son’s house, a conman Rajesh Laxman Nimbone (50, Cidco Mahanagar, Waluj) stopped her and told her. He told her that there has been a riot here and she should keep her jewellery in her bag or the rioters will snatch it. Pretending to help her to keep the jewellery in the bag, he stole the jewellery. A case was registered in this regard in City Chowk police station. During investigtion, the CCTV footage of the accused was circulated to various police stations. The Jawahanagar police received an information that the accused is wandering in Sutgirni Chowk with the intension to commit a crime. The police laid a trap at Sutgirni Chowk, Chetak Ghoda and Trimurti Chowk on Sunday. The police arrested Nimbone at Trimurti Chowk with a motorcycle. The accused has been handed over to City Chowk police.