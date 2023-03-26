Conman impersonating policeman arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch police arrested a conman impersonating a policeman and using a stolen Scorpio vehicle, police beacon, siren, fake pistol, cap, and uniform at Beed By-pass road on Sunday. The police have seized all these articles and the stolen vehicle from the accused said PI Avinash Aghav. The arrested conman has been identified as Sanjay alias Madan Sundarrao Popalghat (33, Gulli No. 3, Rautnagar, Jalna, presently living in Vynakatesha Residency, Hirapur Shivar).

Police said crime branch PSI Praveen Wagh received the information that the Scorpio vehicle (MH20 DJ 1252) stolen from District Civil Hospital in the Chikalthana area is parked in the Beed By-pass area and one person is coming to take it. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap and arrested Popalghat, who came to take the vehicle. When the police searched the car, they found a police uniform, cap, pistol, beacon, and siren on the vehicle. The police seized the articles worth Rs 10.90 lakh including a two-wheeler and the stolen vehicle.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav by PSI Praveen Wagh, ASI Satish Jadhav, Yogesh Navsare, Vijay Ghuge, Nitin Deshmukh, Kakasaheb Adhane, Taterao Shingare, Dnyaneshwar Pawar and Ashwaling Honrao. Cidco MIDC police station.

Accused is on police record

Arrested Popalghat impersonating a policeman is a hardcore criminal on the police record. Two cases of cheating and four cases of theft are registered against him. This vehicle theft will be registered against him with the Cidco MIDC police station. During interrogation, he has not confessed from where he received the vehicle and other articles, the sources said.