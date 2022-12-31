Conspiracy against me by my own party leader

Allegation by state agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, internal politics in Shinde group emerges

Aurangabad: In an interview to a news channel on Saturday, State agriculture minister Abdul Sattar made a sensational allegation that a leader of his own party, who did not get a ministerial post, is plotting against him and that he will complain to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in this regard. This has brought forward the internal conflict in the Shinde group.

Sattar was besieged by the opposition leaders in the winter session in Nagpur over the TET scam, targets given to officials for Sillod agriculture exhibition and grazing land case. Although Sattar has presented his side in this regard, the discussion of the allegations leveled against him in the assembly is still going on in the political circle. Against this background, minister Sattar in an interview given to a news channel on Saturday made a serious accusation against his own party leader. Sattar said, I have always been accused and targeted by the opposition. I don't know why the NCP is always up in arms against me. Discussions going on in CM Shinde's house are coming out in public. Someone among us is providing news outside. A political leader from my own party who did not get a ministerial post is plotting against me. Sattar said that he will complain to CM Shinde about this matter. “I have disclosed all the allegations against me to CM and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Even though I was not the minister of state, the allegations were leveled against me from time to time. Many are trying to defame me. A minority person like me sitting on the post of agriculture minister is not seen by many,” said Sattar adding that a conspiracy is being hatched against me.