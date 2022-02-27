Aurangabad, Feb 27:

“The religious scripture of each religion is restricted to that perticular religion but the Constitution is sacred to all. Dr Babasaheb Amebedkar has thought us to make our own world and his work is always an inspiration for the society”, opined relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar. He was speaking during the inauguration of the 24th Buddhist Women Conference at Bhimtekdi on Sunday.

MLC Abhijeet Vanjare, former MLA Kalyan Kale, Kiran Patil Deongaonkar, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Shirish Bansode, Sharad Jadhav, Rajkumar Edge, Ramesh Bansod, Bharat Shirsat, Sunit Dandge and others were present.

Bhikhuni Dhammadarshana Mataji made an introductory speech and informed about the aim and objective and schedule of the conference.

Rajabhau Shirsat conducted the proceedings of the function while Ratankumar Salve proposed a vote of thanks.Bhikhu Sangh, Mahila Mandal members and Upasikas were present in large numbers.

On February 28, there will be free health check-up camp, Vipashana, Shramner camps and other programes will be held on the concluding day at Bhimtekdi.