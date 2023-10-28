Consumer booked for electricity pilferage of Rs 3.16 L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of Mahavitran Company lodged a complaint with Cidco Police Station on Thursday against a customer for stealing electricity of Rs 3.16 lakh through a dummy meter.

According to details, assistant engineer of Shahganj sub-division of Mahavitran Vitthal Sapkal, branch assistant engineer Abhay Arankalle, junior engineer Sandeep Pawar and others went to Rahmaniya Colony and Kiradpura areas on October 16 for the inspection. They inspected the houses of those customers whose power supply was discontinued permanently.

They found that a customer Hashik Qureshi Islam Qureshi installed a meter illegally and stole electricity by using it for the five tenants. The team discontinued his electricity supply and seized the meter.

The accused stole 13,414 units of electricity and caused financial losses of Rs 3.16 lakh to the power company. On the basis of a complaint given by Assistant Engineer Vithal Sapkal, a case was registered against Hashim Qureshi on October 26.