Container breakdown halts traffic at Ajanta Ghat

Traffic on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalgaon Highway was blocked for two hours on Saturday evening after a container truck (GJ 27 TD 4390) broke down at Ajanta Ghat due to brake failure. The narrow ghat road caused the vehicle to block the route. Fardapur police, led by officer Firoz Tadvi, rushed to the spot and used a JCB to clear the container, resuming traffic by 9 pm. Tourists, travelers, and locals were stranded, facing fear of wild animals in the dark. Road widening remains pending due to a dispute between the Forest and Public Works Departments.