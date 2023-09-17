Container driver booked for injuring woman
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 17, 2023 07:40 PM2023-09-17T19:40:08+5:302023-09-17T19:40:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A speeding container dashed and injured a 42-year-old woman in Pandharpur on September 9. The MIDC Waluj police have registered a case against the driver Jagram (31, Uttar Pradesh).
Police said, Meena Raosaheb Bole (Belapur, Shrirampur) had come to Pandharpur to attend a programme at her relative's house. While crossing the Tiranga Chowk, a container (MH14 DM 9649) dashed her. Both her legs were crushed under the tyre of the container and she was admitted to the government hospital for treatment.