Container runs over motorcyclist in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A fatal accident occurred on Sunday morning around 9:15 am on the Pandharpur to Waluj road. A motorcyclist, identified as Ayub Khan Nurkhan Chopdar (58, Manishanagar, Waluj), was killed after colliding with a container truck.

According to reports, Chopdar was attempting to overtake a container (MH-46-BF-8151) when he lost control of his motorcycle and came into contact with the rear tire of the same container. He was crushed under the truck's wheels and died on the spot. Citizens and motorists rushed to help while the container driver, Abal Rahim Qayyum (Hamjapur, Madhya Pradesh), was apprehended and handed over to the police.

Responding to the incident, PSI Sakharam Dilwale from the Waluj police station arrived at the scene alongside constable Sachin Tribhuvan. An ambulance was immediately dispatched to transport the deceased to the government hospital. The accident vehicles were cleared from the road to restore traffic flow. A case has been registered at the Waluj police station.