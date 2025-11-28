Contractor booked after 4 days in connection with lizard in meal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking incident came to light on Tuesday when a lizard was found in the evening meal at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Boys’ Hostel in the Kile-Ark area. After criticism from all quarters, four days later, a case was registered at the Begumpura Police Station against Yogiraj Nagnathappa Gaurshatte, the contractor responsible for the mess, based on a complaint filed by acting hostel superintendent Atish Sasane.

The mess contract is held by the Mumbai-based company D.M. Enterprises e-Governance Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Company representative Yogiraj Gaurshatte was held responsible for the incident, and a case has been registered against him. The action was taken under BNS Sections 275 (sale of harmful food items), 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), and 238 (destroying evidence or giving false information to protect the offender).