Contractor thrashed with rod, stick over petty issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A contractor was assaulted with a metal rod and hockey stick by four men in Mukundwadi on the night of June 17 over a minor argument. Mukundwadi police registered a case on July 5.

The main accused, Mangesh Suradkar, allegedly barged into the home of Manoj Baburao Wagh in Tanaji Nagar, hurled abuses, and physically assaulted him. Later, he returned with three accomplices and thrashed Wagh with a rod and sticks. They also smashed his mobile phone during the attack.