Controversial 3-storeyed building of N-5 sector demolished

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today demolished the controversial multi-storeyed building built upon a gala near the entrance of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Commercial Complex (in Cidco N-5 sector).

It may be noted that the CSMC officials had implemented the drive to remove encroachments from different neighbourhoods of Cidco-Hudco localities after the divisional bench of the Bombay High Court expressed its disappointment against the poor performance of the CSMC. The court had also initiated monetary action two times against the officials for delaying the drive to remove encroachments from Cidco-Hudco localities.

The illegally constructed building of the stadium complex was in news for the past couple of days. The residents pin-pointed the illegal structure and pressurised civic officers to demolish it. The squad today first demolished the gala of Sachin Gokhale and then razed down the building.

The squad took major action at Jijau Chowk in the TV Centre vicinity. Many illegal constructions were existing around the 30-year-old AMC’s public toilet. The political leaders from the rural area tried their best to evade action but was in vain. The civic squad demolished four shops built illegally on land admeasuring 20x50 feet in size. The encroachers were using the land without signing any lease agreement with either the Cidco administration or CSMC. The residents applauded CSMC for

freeing the approach route to the toilet.

The civic squad then reached N-9 Sector and removed encroachments made by Mahindra Bakariya on 20x30 feet of land and Nandu Khairnar on 10x30 feet of land on M-2 Road. They strongly opposed the action but got mild after the intervention of the police. The CSMC removed as many as 30 encroachments from the vicinity.

Under the guidance of additional municipal commissioner R P Nikam, the action was taken by a team comprising designated officers Vasant Bhoye, Savita Sonwane, Town Planning section’s deputy engineer Balasaheb Shirsat, Pooja Bhoge, Cidco’s Chaudhary, More and civic building inspectors Syed Jamshed, Pandit Gaoli and Mazhar Ali.