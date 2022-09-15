Controversy surfaces over invitation card of statue unveiling

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The horse-mounted statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be unveiled at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, at 5 pm, on September 16.

It may be noted that there are differences between leaders and activists of Shinde’s Sena group and Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena for the past several months. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will unveil the statue on Friday evening. The university printed a special invitation card to invite people for the programme.

It has the names of ministers of BJP and Shinde Group. A controversy has surfaced over not putting the names of Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, local MP and some MLAs and MLCs on the invitation card of the programme. They have expressed their displeasure over the university officers’ groupism.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole is the chairman of the reception committee while union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Railway Raosaheb Danve and Cooperation Minister Atul Save from BJP, EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre, Industries Minister Uday Samant and Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar from Shinde Group will the chief guests for the event. The invitation card has the names of leaders of BJP and Shinde Group only.

The names of MLC Satish Chavan who plays an important role in university politics, Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and others were not mentioned in the invitation card.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that all the MLAs and MLCs were invited and a special sitting arrangement was made in the programme for them, even if, their names were not printed on the invitation card.