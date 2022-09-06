Convention on ‘Protection of Sharia’ today

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 6, 2022 11:15 PM 2022-09-06T23:15:02+5:30 2022-09-06T23:15:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Sept 6: A convention on ‘Protection of Sharia’ will be held at Saeed Hall of Jamia Islamia Kashif-ul-Uloom, ...

Convention on ‘Protection of Sharia’ today | Convention on ‘Protection of Sharia’ today

Convention on ‘Protection of Sharia’ today

Next

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

A convention on ‘Protection of Sharia’ will be held at Saeed Hall of Jamia Islamia Kashif-ul-Uloom, Buddilane, from 10.30 am onwards on September 7.

General secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani will be the keynote speaker while AIMPLB member Maulana Mufti Mohammed Moizuddin Qasmi will preside over the function.

President of Maharashtra Muslim Lawyers Forum adv Qazi Bahauddin, adv S S Qazi (Supreme Court lawyer) and organising committee member Dr Sohail Zakiuddin said that Ulamas, Islamic scholars and intellectuals would attend the programme.

Open in app
Tags : Saeed Hall of Jamia Islamia Kashif-ul-Uloom Saeed Hall of Jamia Islamia Kashif-ul-Uloom Maulana khalid saifullah rahmani All India Muslim Personal Law Board Muslim personal law board All-india muslim personal law board Aimplb Maharashtra Muslim Lawyers Forum S S Qazi -LRB-Supreme Court