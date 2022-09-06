Convention on ‘Protection of Sharia’ today

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

A convention on ‘Protection of Sharia’ will be held at Saeed Hall of Jamia Islamia Kashif-ul-Uloom, Buddilane, from 10.30 am onwards on September 7.

General secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani will be the keynote speaker while AIMPLB member Maulana Mufti Mohammed Moizuddin Qasmi will preside over the function.

President of Maharashtra Muslim Lawyers Forum adv Qazi Bahauddin, adv S S Qazi (Supreme Court lawyer) and organising committee member Dr Sohail Zakiuddin said that Ulamas, Islamic scholars and intellectuals would attend the programme.