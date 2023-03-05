Corona patient found after five months
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 5, 2023 09:00 PM2023-03-05T21:00:02+5:302023-03-05T21:00:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After almost five months, a corona patient was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday. A 25-year-old woman from Kannad was admitted to the GMCH for treatment after being diagnosed with Corona. Treatment is being done in ward-4. Due to the admission of corona patients, the hospital administration had to take necessary measures once again in terms of treatment.