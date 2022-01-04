Corona test in two shifts in the city

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

As soon as the number of corona infected patients in the district reached three figures, the health department of the municipal corporation has decided to start work in two shifts to increase testing. Two and a half thousand citizens were being checked for corona till Monday. Tests will be conducted from 10 am to 10 pm. Five mobile teams have been formed to search for high risk contacts, said municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

On Monday, the number of infected patients in the city was 36, while on Tuesday, the number suddenly rose to 87. Five teams have been formed to test citizens in contact with infected patients. Samples of infected patients are also being sent for genome sequencing. The report found only two people in the city were infected with omicron. The corporation has increased the number of RTPCR and antigen tests as the number of infected patients increased. The testing will be done for 12 hours, said Dr Mandlecha.