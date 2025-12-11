Cough syrup won’t be available sans doctor’s prescription

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following incidents of deaths and serious adverse effects in children due to cough syrup, the Central Government imposed strict restrictions on its unrestricted sale.

From now on, many cough medicines will not be dispensed at druggists shops without a doctor’s prescription. Medicine sellers will also be required to maintain records of every prescription. A starred question regarding the status of cough syrup in the State was raised in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

A recent verification drive was conducted in the State related to the sale of cough syrup without prescriptions. Minister of Food and Drug Administration Narhari Zirwal informed the House that action was taken against those selling medicines without prescriptions.

Control on unrestricted sale of cough syrup

Many medicines, including cough syrup for children, were being sold freely without a doctor’s prescription. According to regulations, selling medicine without a doctor’s prescription is illegal. Now, strict control is being imposed on the unrestricted sale of cough syrup.

Reason behind decision

Some children in Madhya Pradesh died due to the ‘DEG’ component in Coldrif cough syrup. Selling medicines without authorisation can endanger lives. This decision has been taken to prevent such risks. Additionally, cough syrup is often misused by young people for addiction purposes, and the restrictions aim to curb that misuse.

Consequences of Over-the-Counter Sale

If cough syrup is sold over the counter without a prescription, the druggist shop may face licence suspension or cancellation. In some cases, legal action under drug laws may also be initiated.

Also aimed at preventing addiction

It was observed that some components in certain cough syrups were being misused, leading to increased addiction. The measures are also intended to control the growing misuse among youth.