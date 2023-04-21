Country cannot progress without fraternity: Dushyant Dave

Lokmat News Network

“The constitution of the country is being breached, unemployment is at its peak and no one is ready to raise voice against it. Castes and religions are being polarized and fraternity is being hampered. This country cannot accomplish progress without fraternity”, opined former president of Supreme Court Bar Association and senior counsel Dushyant Dave.

He was delivering a lecture on ‘Challenges before ‘Indian Constitutional Morality, Judicial System and Democracy’ organised at Marathwada Mehsul Prabhodhini on Friday in the memory of freedom fighter Chandragupta Chaudhary and Karunabhabhi Chaudhary. The programme was organised by Chandragupta Chaudhary Smruti Samiti. Senior counsel B H Marlapalle presided over. Initially, the dignitaries paid tributes to the Chaudhary couple by garlanding their portraits.

Dave further said, Constitution should be worshipped and it should be given the status like Quran, Geet and Gurugranthsahib. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was a visionary and he knew what will happen in 1975 and predicted the situation accordingly. We the citizens are responsible for the degradable condition in the country. Democracy cannot be straighten without strong opposition parties.

Earlier, Samadhan Ingale, Amarjeet Baheti, Nabha Ingle, Umesh Ingale presented Kranti songs. Dr Bhalchandra Kango made in introductory speech. Samadhan Ingale conducted the proceeings of the function.