Country made pistol with 5 live cartridges seized

Aurangabad,June 23:

A couple going in a car from Chincholi Limbaji towards Nagad in Pishor area was arrested by the Pishor police and a country made pistol and five live cartridges were seized from them on Wednesday night.

The couple was going speedily in a car (MH20 BN 6044) on Wednesday night. The Pishor police API Komal Shinde received the information that they are carrying a pistol. The police team then laid a trap near Savargaon Phata. When the car came near them, they stopped the car. While searching the car, the police found a country made pistol and five live cartridges. The police arrested the car driver Vinod Sardar Pardeshi (35, Jamdi, Jalgaon) and his lover.

The police have seized the car, pistol, cartridges and mobile phones, all amounting to Rs 2.55 lakh.

The police action was executed by API Komal Shinde, Sopan Dakale, Lalchand Naglot, Sandeep Chavan, Ansar Patel, Deepak Sonawane, Karan Mhaske, Sainath Ghuge, Kautik Sapkal and others. PSI Satish Bade are further investigating the case.