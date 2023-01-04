Country’s GDP gone down due to demonetisation: Asaduddin Owaisi

Aurangabad: Taking a dig at the Central Government’s policy, chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi said the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country remained at 4 per cent even after many years of demonetisation.

He was interacting with newsmen at Chikalthana Airport on Wednesday before leaving for Nashik. Asaduddin Owaisi said that the country's GPD was at 8.3 per cent before demonetisation. “Why does not the Central Government celebrate demonetisation day? It should celebrate the note ban day with enthusiasm. We respect the judgement of the Supreme Court (SC) in the demonetisation case, but, we don't agree with its decision,” he said.

AIMIM chief said that the economic condition of the country deteriorated because of the sudden announcement to withdraw currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations from circulation.

“The economy has not returned to normalcy even today while the GDP has decreased by 50 per cent compared to the pre-demonetisation period. This is a tragedy,” he asserted.

He said that simply, it can be said that the decision of demonetisation was wrong.

When he was asked about the agitation being done by the members of the Jain community against Jharkhand Government for declaring Sammed Shikharji shrine as a tourist spot, he replied that he is with the Jain community as every community has reverence for its religious places.

On the point of an alliance of Prakash Ambedkar with Shiv Sena, Owaisi said that he respects Prakash Ambedkar’s move as he can take a decision with whom he wants to do an alliance.

The AIMIM chief refused to comment on the controversial statement of Ajit Pawar.