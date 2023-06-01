Court directs to serve notice Central Govt, Social Welfare, OBC & B K Depts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued directives to serve notice to Central Government, Social Welfare, OBC and Bahujan Kalyan Departments after a petition was filed against the pending tuition fees of Rs 1000 crore backward class students.

The assistant Government pleaders accepted the notice on behalf of the respondents. The next hearing has been placed on June 19.

Adv Radhesham Jaju and adv R S Wani from Non-aided Institute from Pune Rural areas filed a petition stating that the Government of India implements post-matric scholarship, tuition and examination fee refund schemes for SC, ST, and other categories students.

“The Government provided the fund to the department concerned. The officers of the department concerned have not disbursed the fund even after 400 days have passed to receive the fund which is more than Rs 1000 crore was not released yet. The students and colleges were deprived of the fund. This has serious effects on students education and they may deprive of education. Their admissions may be cancelled over a delay in fee disbursement. The Department should release the pending amount of scholarship and tuition fees immediately,” it was stated in the petition.