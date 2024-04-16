Court orders alternative route during project works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court directed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar superintendent of police to address traffic congestion caused by water supply project works in Bidkin. The court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice RM Joshi emphasized providing an alternative transport system by next April 21, while ensuring all roads remain open for Lok Sabha polling. The project aims to improve the city's water supply. However, construction of water lines in Bidkin has caused traffic disruptions. The court has directed authorities to find a solution by next week.